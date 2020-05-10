The rear full of books looks great

We have these days a recurring image of those that reach us through the media motivated by the exceptional nature of these times of pandemics and fury. People more or less known that we usually saw on our screens from a colored and conveniently lit polyester platform. They themselves, the characters themselves, had previously gone through a tunnel of sheet metal and paint to appear before the cameras, bright at least in appearance.

The new times, newer than ever, more remarkable time than ever in our lives, have brought us the more or less fragile image of those same people from their homes, broadcasting from their own webcam computers, illuminated according to the proximity of a window Or home orientation gives them to get, and dresses, hairstyles, and shaves away from expert hands, as God and their personal ability have allowed them.

The feeling is very similar to the one you had in your childhood if on a Sunday morning you met your strictest teacher walking around with his family for an aperitif. Out of context, wearing comfortable clothes, having left the rictus of authority at home as expendable, your teacher, that authority figure, became your father in shorts walking around the house one summer afternoon.

Presentable corner

I think about all this while observing how, as the days have kept us at home and we continue to fight to maintain normality while the New Normal comes, I have seen how these characters, in their successive home appearances, have been composing their own set for his appearances. They have looked for the most presentable corner of their home to couple it with the camera shot, they have tried to light that lamp that they no longer used so that it does not seem to live in the Bates Motel, they have straightened their backs and have carefully chosen a background that beautify the environment behind you.

And this is where I go, thanks for your patience, reader, but I needed the environment to talk about those environments. What has the majority chosen in these home interventions to cover the rear? Books.

Decorated cardboard

Almost 90 percent of the people I see from my tablet have a shelf full of books behind them, so common is it that it has given to be parodied in a meme with an alleged Amazon ad that offers a cardboard decorated as a shelf so that you can put it on your back during your webchats achieving the desired effect of: in this house you read a lot.

It is fascinating to see how, in an age when the path was the disappearance of the physical book in favor of the electronic book, the blessing of having physicists still organized on a wall to allow them to speak for ourselves has emerged, something that, if they think about it, they have always done the books.

From that moment, the writer is no longer able to follow any of these interventions, my attention goes directly to the shoulders of the individual and I begin to analyze his bookshelf: I perceive the collections bought by weight with a purely decorative intention, those who have dedicated time to order their books and how, according to the chosen order, they demonstrate whether or not those books have been read, how much is being handled and how much posture in each library.

When this happens, hopefully not, many people say that from time to time we will have to spend seasons at home and return to the new interior life, we will get more prepared, we will know how to comb our hair, illuminate ourselves and who knows if we will even put on makeup for our camera. And, of course, we will redecorate our book rearguard. Let me suggest that, in addition to buying them to beautify them, read them to them, if not, it is like another suit, it shows that they do not belong to them. .