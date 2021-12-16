The Reason for Only 4 Episodes in the ‘LulaRich’ Documentary

The 4 Episodes of the ‘LulaRich’ Documentary

The LuLaRich documentary on Amazon Prime Video piqued the interest of viewers who would otherwise be uninterested in LuLaRoe dresses or leggings.

LuLaRich demonstrated how LuLaRoe recruited sellers and used a multi-level marketing system in just four episodes.

LuLaRoe’s founders, former sellers, and whistleblowers were interviewed by the filmmakers.

However, why are there only four episodes?

Blye Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern, LuLaRich documentary producers, spoke with Zoom on Nov.

Even though they had a lot more material, they explained why four episodes were enough to tell the LuLaRoe story.

The LuLaRich documentary consisted of four episodes that explained who LuLaRoe was and what they sold.

They explained how product was delivered to sellers and recruited new ones.

Then it showed how LuLaRoe flooded the market, causing people to lose money after investing thousands.

“There could have been a lot more,” Faust said, “but we wanted to tell a tight story.”

“I think what we felt was that there was enough material for a few more episodes to churn out.”

At the same time, four was the right number to end up with in order to tell the story we wanted to tell in a tight, cohesive, and entertaining manner.

There are certainly a lot of juicy bits on the cutting room floor.”

The LuLaRich documentary contains some tragic stories about people who have lost everything.

The filmmakers were sensitive to them, but they also reveled in the absurdity of many of the events.

LuLaRoe had private concerts with Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry.

Moldy leggings were sent to some sellers.

In four episodes of LuLaRich, there was plenty to laugh about.

“I think one of the things we found with LuLaRich is that if you can have some humor and levity in things, it’s really appealing to an audience,” Faust said.

“I believe that is one of the most important factors for us.”

We do have projects that are completely serious, and they are commercial serious dramas.

However, there’s something about these times that makes us all crave a little bit of escapism….

