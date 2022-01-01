The Reason Idris Elba Blames Daniel Craig for James Bond Rumors

Daniel Craig is to blame for James Bond rumors, according to Idris Elba.

Since Daniel Craig’s retirement, some fans have been campaigning for Idris Elba to play the next James Bond.

Even after Craig’s retirement, rumors about his involvement in the James Bond franchise persisted.

Elba, who has been speaking out about the rumors for years, has previously blamed Craig for spreading them.

Idris Elba has yet to step into the shoes of James Bond.

Elba, on the other hand, revealed that he has already played a character with the potential to match Bond’s level of fame and quality.

Elba has been playing detective John Luther in the BBC’s hit series Luther for over a decade.

Netflix recently released a film based on the character, which received positive reviews.

Elba teased his excitement for the film in an interview with Collider at the time.

He also mentioned Luther being in the same conversation as James Bond at some point in the future.

“We have an incredible appetite to satisfy the audience who loved Luther in its current form while also bringing it into a new sphere with the film adaptation,” Elba said.

“I don’t want to be controversial, but people think of me as Bond, which is fantastic.”

But I’m looking forward to them seeing me in this film as Luther.

Our goal is to get there.”

Elba has expressed his dissatisfaction with the constant speculation that he will play the next James Bond.

The subject was brought up again in an interview with Business Insider.

Elba inquired, “Are people still talking about that?”

When asked if the rumors gave him a kick or if he was over them, Elba seemed to lean toward the latter.

He replied, “No, I’m not amused by it.”

The Suicide Squad star expressed his concern to London’s British Film Institute that the persistent rumors may have ruined his Bond chances.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Honestly, it’s a rumor that’s really starting to eat itself.”

“Any chance I had of getting Bond has vanished.”

He also named Daniel Craig, the current James Bond, as the source of the rumors.

He joked, “Daniel Craig was the one who started the rumor.”

“About four years ago, he said Idris Elba would be a great Bond, and then it started creeping up on him.”

“Daniel is to blame.”

Elba revealed to Vanity Fair that he’d be playing…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.