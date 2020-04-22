The reason is over … Reham Saeed refuses to help the needy because of the corona

The media, Reham Saeed, raised a situation of widespread controversy because of her response to one of her followers through his account on the social networking site Instagram, after she refused to help him.

And one of the followers demanded: Can I find someone who can help us, even the grocer, with a satisfactory debate?

Which prompted Reham Saeed to comment, saying: You don’t eat … and you have credit for the net.

Reham Saeed had entered into many crises last period due to her talk about obesity again and attacked both Anjy Wijdan and Shaima Saif.

Reham Saeed also entered into an acute dispute with the actress Reem Al-Baroudi, who spoke about her inappropriately through some leaked calls.