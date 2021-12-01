The Reason NBC Fired Jon Seda From ‘Chicago PD’ Is More Serious Than You Might Think

The Reason NBC Fired Jon Seda From ‘Chicago PD’ Isn’t What You Think

For many years, Jon Seda was Antonio Dawson, the former second-in-command of Hank Voight’s Intelligence Unit on Chicago PD.

Following season 6, Seda left the show for good, though some fans hope he’ll return in the future.

Seda was absent from Season 4 of Chicago PD but later returned.

So, why was Seda written off for good?

During his time on Chicago PD, Seda’s character Antonio goes through a lot. His stressful and dangerous job takes a toll on his marriage, and his wife Laura leaves him with their two children.

In season 4, Antonio accepts a position as Lead Investigator at the State’s Attorney’s Office.

However, things don’t work out, and in season 5, he returns to the Intelligence Unit.

Antonio has also suffered a number of injuries, including being shot almost fatally in season one.

While recovering from a shoulder injury in Season 6, Antonio develops an oxycodone addiction.

After the conclusion of season 6, Seda left the show.

Antonio went to rehab to get clean, then resigned and relocated to Puerto Rico to be with his family, according to Season 7.

Seda was devoted to the One Chicago franchise, appearing in episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and Chicago PD. At the conclusion of his time on the show, Seda tweeted a heartfelt goodbye to fans.

“It’s been an honor to play Detective Det.

He wrote, “Antonio Dawson in the world of (hashtag)OneChicago.”

“I’ll always cherish the time and stories we shared with my cast (hashtag)Family.”

Thank you to all of you (hashtag)chihards out there for being the best of fans! We’ll always have CHICAGO!”

According to Deadline, the feeling was that Seda’s character had run its course and that there was nothing else to do with Antonio.

Fans were disappointed to see him leave, and they were even more disappointed to learn that he had…

