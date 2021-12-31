The Reasons Why Dolly Parton Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions

Reasons Why Dolly Parton Doesn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions

Dolly Parton is an actress, singer, songwriter, and author who enjoys the holidays.

She follows a number of Christmas customs because she enjoys the holiday season so much.

However, there is one New Year’s tradition that many people follow that Parton does not.

Discover why the Queen of Country claims she never makes New Year’s resolutions in this article.

Eating pizza and baking cookies are two of Dolly Parton’s Christmas traditions, according to her.

“I don’t have any children of my own,” she told Red Online in the UK. “However, in the run-up to Christmas, I invite all the children in my family around to my house.”

“They arrive at noon and stay until noon the following day.

I enlist the help of a few of my friends to assist with the younger children, and we eat pizza and bake cookies together.”

Parton says she usually gives her husband, Carl Dean, new tools to fix small projects around the house as gifts.

She also writes a song for him on Christmas morning.

Dean gives the “Jolene” songbird items she requires, such as aprons and oven mitts.

A card with a sweet poem is her absolute favorite gift from her husband.

Many people start the new year with a resolution when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, but not Parton.

“I always say the same thing: this year I’m going to exercise more and eat better.

“And that lasts for a couple of weeks, and then I’m right back where I started,” Parton said (as reported by The Boot).

“I don’t make ’em because I always break ’em,” says the narrator.

But just because she isn’t making a resolution to exercise more each year doesn’t mean she isn’t active.

“I like being busy, and doing everything energizes me… I don’t think about my age.”

If my health holds up, I’ll be doing this until I’m 95.”

Along with getting more exercise, many people make a New Year’s resolution to change their sleeping habits in order to get enough rest.

Parton, on the other hand, isn’t one to get a full eight hours of sleep.

“Before I get up, I only sleep for three hours at a time.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.