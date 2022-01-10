The Rebirth of a Fan Favorite in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (Exclusive)

The Rebirth of a Fan Favorite (Exclusive) in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Boba Fett is finally the focus of his own series, The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available to stream on Disney(plus) over 40 years after he first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and became a fan favorite.

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett, the Mandalorian from whom Boba is cloned, in Attack of the Clones, continues the bounty hunter’s legacy in the latest Star Wars spinoff.

The new series, which jumps back and forth in time, shows not only how Boba survived his presumed death in Return of the Jedi, but also how he’s claiming Tatooine’s crime scene in the aftermath of Jabba the Hutt’s death.

“I’m still pinching myself and can’t believe it.”

But I’m really excited and just very honored and blessed to be a part of this whole series,” Morrison says of rejoining the franchise, this time with executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

“He’s stripping away the layers and we’re finding a little bit more about what makes him tick,” the 61-year-old New Zealand actor tells ET, adding that he’s “had a near death experience, almost being buried in the sand alive.”

“Getting to know a new tribe, being accepted, and being accepted into a family environment,” she says.

Boba has endeared himself to a Tusken Raiders clan over the course of the first two action-packed episodes.

Boba becomes accepted as one of the Tuskens after rescuing a Tusken child and assisting them in fending off an attack by a rival syndicate.

And this is a distinct, helmet-free way of life from the Mandalorian strict code.

“He’s making a change.”

Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), a mercenary and assassin first introduced in season 1 of The Mandalorian, now serves as Boba’s loyal lieutenant as they navigate the Galaxy’s underworld, Morrison continues.

“The series allows us to delve into the void that we’ve created.

