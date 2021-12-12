The Red Carpet Glambot at the People’s Choice Awards, and Why ‘RHOBH’ Fans Are Saying The Cast Didn’t Understand The Assignment

The People’s Choice Awards 2021 were a glamorous affair.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took over the red carpet, which was one of the night’s highlights for Bravo TV viewers.

The cast was nominated for a Reality Show award, and the stars were on hand to accept it.

Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna all dressed to the nines for the event.

However, some of them made a red carpet gaffe, and fans are now claiming that they misunderstood the assignment.

The red carpet event is the main event for fashion fans because they get to see what their favorite celebrities are wearing.

E! has a camera called “glam bot” that records a subject in slow motion and then uploads it to their website.

The camera moves quickly, and it is only in post-production that the video is slowed down to capture all of the details of the outfits.

Some of the RHOBH cast members appear to be unaccustomed to attending such functions or posing for the glam bot.

According to fans, some celebrities didn’t understand the camera’s mechanics and completely failed the assignment.

It wasn’t long after Bravo posted videos of some of the housewives before fans chimed in with their thoughts.

“No one knew what they were supposed to do,” a fan said.

“Oof Sutton didn’t get the assignment,” one follower added.

“How do I start?

Dorit’s dress, Rinna’s lips, Sutton’s whatever she’s doing….?” wondered one Instagram user.

Another fan joked, “I’d try to be a Dorit, but I’d end up being a Sutton.”

“Lisa says no, while Dorit says, ‘What are you thinking?’ It looks like something you’d wear to a Porn Awards show.”

Sutton is unique, but she’s always been that way.

Another admirer said, “Crystal looks nice.”

“Everything is wrong.”

You’re not in your twenties or thirties, Dorit.

They all appear to be making an excessive effort.

Another Instagram user commented, “Be the gorgeous woman you are!!! Why so over the top?!”

Despite the fact that Kemsley received a lot of flak, he did have some supporters…

