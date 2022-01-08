The Disappointing Reason Prince William Isn’t Throwing Kate Middleton a Fabulous 40th Birthday Party

The Heartbreaking Reason Prince William Isn’t Throwing Kate Middleton a Fabulous 40th Birthday Party

Kate Middleton is one of those people who relishes the opportunity to commemorate a significant birthday.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge will not be throwing a lavish party in January.

She will have nine children when she reaches the age of 40.

This isn’t the first time Prince William’s wife’s birthday has been ruined by circumstances beyond her control.

Continue reading to learn why Kate isn’t throwing a big party this year and why her previous birthdays went unnoticed.

The royals, like the rest of the world, have had to postpone planned events and celebrations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II and her family members were canceled or scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the same reason.

Only a small group of royals, including Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, joined the queen for her annual Christmas lunch in December.

According to reports, Will and Kate were not present because they had a small Christmas Day gathering at their Norfolk home.

Kate’s birthday party is out of the question because of the rising number of COVID cases, so she’ll probably spend the day with her immediate family.

A royal source told the Daily Mail (via Express) that the duchess will likely have low-key celebrations.

“She didn’t want anything flashy to begin with — it’s not her style — but in the current climate, anything is likely to be scaled back.”

“Kate and William aren’t the type to go away on their own to celebrate and leave the kids at home,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe agreed, telling OK!

Kate’s birthday, I believe, will be similar in that it will be low-key and centered solely on her family.”

It wasn’t because it was Kate’s birthday in 2020 that all eyes were on the royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Instagram hours before Kate’s birthday that they would be stepping down as senior royals to “carve out a progressive new role” and “work to become financially independent,” completely overshadowing Kate’s birthday.

Maybe in the future Kate will be able to celebrate more…

