The relationship between Eminem and Jay-Z is explained.

Eminem and Jay-Z, both Grammy Award winners, are two of the most popular rappers in the world.

When Jay-Z said that “no one” could compete against him in a Verzuz battle, Eminem, 49, and Jay-Z, 52, became the talk of the town.

A total of four times have long-time rappers collaborated.

On December 22, 2021, the two started trending on Twitter, just one day after Jay-Z made comments about “no one” being able to compete against him in a Verzuz battle.

“Who would win in a Verzuz: Jay-Z or Eminem?” XXL Magazine asked on Twitter.

“Bro Eminem would lose even in DETROIT,” one supporter responded to the question.

“Saucy Santana could beat Eminem in a freestyle,” another user, keyon, tweeted.

So far, over 6,000 people have liked Keyon’s tweet.

According to DaKidGowie, both artists are still releasing good music.

“Dr. Jay-Z, Jay-Z, Jay-Z, Jay-Z, Jay-Z, Jay-

Dre, Nas, Eminem, and other legendary 90s MCs are still dropping heat at the age of 48(plus).

Ageism, f**k you!”

The rappers have collaborated on four songs and performed together on several occasions.

Their collaboration began in 2001, and their most recent collaboration was in 2010.

Eminem and Jay-Z have collaborated on the following songs:

“I’ve made beats for Jay-Z for free,” Eminem famously rapped on DJ Kay Slay’s freestyle in 2003.

After saying on Twitter Spaces on December 21, 2021 that “no one” could compete with him, Jay-Z sparked debate.

The 52-year-old rapper, also known as Hov, sat down with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman to discuss her latest album.

“No one is going to be able to stand next to me on that stage.”

“There’s no way anyone can stand on that stage with me,” Hov stated emphatically.

After Markman asked if he’d ever compete in the live hit battle show, he replied affirmatively.

“You have to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever seen me perform that, you have to stand in front of that?”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.