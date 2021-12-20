The Relationship Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Takes a Huge Step Forward When Kardashian Meets Davidson’s Mother

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Take a Huge Step Forward in Their Relationship When Kardashian Meets Davidson’s Mother

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has progressed far beyond anyone’s expectations.

Pete and Kardashian have remained together despite Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West.

Pete introduced Kardashian to his mother during a recent date in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island.

Kardashian flew to New York over the weekend to spend time with Pete.

The reality star met Pete’s mother, Amy Davidson, while she was in town, and the two spent “several hours” together.

The visit “went really well,” a source told HollywoodLife.

On Saturday, Pete and Kardashian watched House of Gucci at a movie theater together.

They also dined at Angelina Jolie’s Ristorante, where Kardashian ordered the Cacio E Pepe and “couldn’t stop raving about it,” according to a source.

“Kim and Pete and Scott and a bunch of others all dined together, a lot of the food was served family style and plates were just brought out,” the source said. “But there were plenty of laughs, food, and wine.”

“Pete and Kim were holding hands and kissing.

She was flirty with him and seemed to enjoy Pete’s energy, just lovingly looking at him, laughing with him, and she was just enamored with him,” the source continued.

“They were all joking around with Scott, and there was never a sense of unease.”

It was everything you could ask for in a dinner.

Everyone is simply having a good time and eating delicious food.”

According to reports, Kardashian has recently begun to have feelings for Pete.

“Kim is completely smitten with Pete,” a Kardashian friend told HollywoodLife.

“She didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him, to be honest.

She knows it’ll be a big deal in the media, but she had so much fun with him on Saturday Night Live that she figured why not?

But she had no idea what was about to happen, and now she can’t get enough of him.

Kim is enamored with Pete and can’t stop smiling when they’re together.

It’s adorable, and she gets butterflies whenever he’s around.”

Another friend told the outlet, “Kim isn’t nearly ready to be done with Pete.”

“It’s the polar opposite.

She claims their chemistry is out of this world, and she hasn’t felt so passionate in a long time.

Every single time…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.