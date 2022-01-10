The Relationship of Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

His ideal partner.

After his divorce from Sherri Kramer, Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to fall in love again — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye.

Before calling it quits in 1997, the Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years.

Aubrey was born in 1987, Lara in 1989, and Jennifer in 1992, three years before the couple divorced.

In 2009, the star of America’s Funniest Home Videos told Parade, “The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters.”

“I worship them, and it would be a wonderful achievement if everything in my life was raised to the level of their greatness.”

Saget was introduced to Rizzo as his children grew older, and he was given a second chance at love.

After two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in November 2017, but later told Us Weekly that they didn’t see themselves expanding their family any further.

In April 2018, the Eat Travel Rock blogger explained, “He has three girls, and I’m super close with them.”

“He’s been there and done that,” says the narrator.

It’s not for me.

So, I’m just going to enjoy life and travel.

Perhaps one day I’ll persuade him to get a dog.”

Saget described his then-fiancée’s bond with his children as “magical” at the time, adding, “I’ve been the dad a lot.”

One day, I hope to be a grandfather.

My daughter is dating someone.

I’m not in a hurry.”

The couple told Us that they were considering having a “really small” wedding ceremony so that their guests could have a “laid-back” experience on their special day.

They exchanged vows in October of 2018.

“I’ve never met anyone like him,” Rizzo exclaimed in an Us interview before the couple married.

“He literally keeps me on my toes,” says the narrator.

He’s a fantastic person.

He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment, and all of his friends are equally as entertaining, unique, and complex as he is.”

The couple shared their fun-filled vacations, date nights, and low-key home life with their fans on social media throughout their marriage.

Rizzo reflected on how grateful she felt to have a supportive partner by her side as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, calling the How I Met.

Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline