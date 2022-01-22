The Relationship of Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: A Timeline

A Relationship Timeline for Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept a low profile since first being linked, but their relationship is still going strong.

Following her split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters, Us Weekly reported in March 2019 that the Scream Queens alum and the Country Strong star were dating.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends for a long time,” a source told Us at the time. “But this is new, casual, and only a couple of weeks old.”

The couple was spotted out for a stroll in Los Angeles’ Silverlake neighborhood, which sparked relationship speculation.

According to one eyewitness, Hedlund “had his arm around [her]for a bit and then they were holding hands.”

Before she moved on, Roberts and Peters were “heading for a split.”

“They’re just friends now,” a source revealed.

“Evan is no longer living with us.”

It wasn’t exactly a happy ending.”

During their years-long relationship, the Nancy Drew actress and the actor from X-Men: Days of Future Past were less under the radar.

In the year 2012, they started dating.

In 2013, she was arrested after a fight with Peters that left him with a bloody nose.

Their reps told Us at the time that the fight was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” and that she was “released after questioning” and that they were “working together [with Peters]to move past it.”

The couple married in 2013, but divorced in 2015 before reconciling the following year.

Us confirmed in October 2017 that Roberts was involved in Rachel Bilson’s split from Hayden Christensen earlier that year.

The Hart of Dixie alum discovered text messages that led her to believe the Star Wars actor was having an inappropriate relationship with the Unfabulous alum, according to a source at the time.

Despite the allegations, a source told Us in November 2017 that she was “still very much together” with Peters.

Hedlund was previously linked to Kirsten Dunst, whom he dated from 2011 to 2016.

From the time Us exclusively revealed Roberts and Hedlund’s relationship, scroll down to see a timeline of their relationship.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: A Timeline of Their Relationship