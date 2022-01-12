The Relationship of Howard Stern and his Wife, Beth Stern

More than ten years after they married, Howard Stern reaffirmed his commitment to wife Beth Stern.

Beth met him at a dinner party while on a blind date with someone else.

During an August 2017 interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, she recalled, “The guy was so obnoxious.”

“And then there’s Howard Stern.

My father and brother are huge fans, so I was overjoyed.

… There was only one seat available, and it was directly across from me.”

She joked that her future husband, a Pennsylvania native, was “in the grumpiest mood” that night.

“I walked over to Howard, flipped my hair back, and said, ‘You have the most beautiful eyes.’ He looked at me and said, ‘I do?’… And that was our moment.”

He peered into the depths of my soul.”

The radio mogul proposed after seven years of dating.

In October 2008, he married the author of Oh My Dog in New York City.

The Private Parts author was previously married to Alison Berns before meeting Beth.

Emily Beth was born in 1983, Debra Jennifer was born in 1986, and Ashley Jade was born in 1993.

Their divorce was finalized two years after they split up in 1999.

The Howard Stern Show host and his wife Beth did not have any more children as their children grew older.

“In July, I will be 41 years old.

In April 2013, she told Access Hollywood, “I feel like that door is closing.”

“Last year and the year before, we really talked about it and considered it, but I think we’re fine without kids.”

I have my animals, we have the best life, and I don’t see us having children — never say never, but I don’t think it’ll happen.”

The couple is involved with the Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons and the North Shore Animal League, and told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017 that helping animals in need benefits them “in every single way.”

“It’s just very fulfilling,” Howard said at the time, “it brings you outside of yourself, you’re helping an animal, and that bond, it sounds cliché, but that bond is really there.”

