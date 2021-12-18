Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Relationship: A Look Inside the Couple’s Private Romance

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’s Relationship: A Look Inside Their Private Romance

Following a two-year courtship, Lindsay Lohan shocked fans by announcing her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021.

The Mean Girls star was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after moving to Dubai five years prior.

Lohan talked about her ideal man in 2019, but she didn’t say if she had already found someone who met her requirements.

The Georgia Rules actress said to Howard Stern at the time, “I want to date a businessman.”

“In terms of that kind of stuff, he doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid.”

“I believe it will occur when it should.”

Lohan didn’t share a photo of her boyfriend until February 2020 on social media.

“Such a magical night,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Shammas, and a group of their friends.

The image has since been taken down from the web.

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, confirmed two months later to Us Weekly that her daughter was in a stable romantic situation.

According to the podcast host of “Listen to Me, The OG Mama D With Dina Lohan and Chanel Omari,” Lindsay is dating a “wonderful guy,” and she is “in no hurry” for her daughter to settle down.

Lindsay began dating Shammas in November 2021, after being engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov from 2016 to 2017.

She revealed that at the time, he had proposed to her and she had accepted.

“I adore you,” she says.

This is where I am right now.

I and my family members

My prospects are extremely promising.

“@bader.shammas (hashtag)love,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple grinning.

The Life Size actress also showed off her Harry Winston diamond ring in the happy photos.

“My best friends!!!” wrote Dakota Lohan in response to the happy news. The model later reshared photos of his sister’s engagement on his Instagram Story, captioning them, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Scroll down to relive the former Disney star’s sweetest relationship moments with Shammas over the years:

After keeping their relationship a secret for so long, Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021.

