The Relationship of Miranda Hobbs and Steve Brady: From ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘And Just Like That’

From ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘And Just Like That,’ Miranda Hobbs and Steve Brady’s relationship timeline

This is not the future that fans had hoped for.

The romance between Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) had its ups and downs before they found each other in the final season of Sex and the City.

When Steve appeared as Miranda’s bartender in a 1999 episode of the hit HBO series, viewers saw sparks fly.

After an on-again, off-again relationship, the couple welcomed a son, Brady, and rekindled their romance and married a year later.

The first Sex and the City film added to the duo’s complications when Steve admitted to cheating on Miranda.

Miranda decided to go to therapy after a nudge from Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and put in the effort to grow alongside Steve.

Eigenberg admitted that returning to the role of Miranda’s husband was “scary” before And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max in December 2021.

At the revival’s red carpet premiere in New York City, the Chicago Fire star exclusively told Us Weekly, “It’s been almost 20 years since the TV show.”

“I’ve always been a fly-in, fly-out kind of guy.”

On Sex and the City, I say that! I go in and out, so I was trying to get my bearings.

But it was entertaining, so we got back into it.

It’s always a treat to see the same smiling faces.”

Eigenberg noted that there is still “a lot of love” between Miranda and Steve, adding, “There really is, and they’ve raised a great kid, and the horizon holds the future, and we’ll see where they go,” while reflecting on how Miranda and Steve’s relationship has evolved since fans last saw them on screen.

Raising a now-teenaged son (Niall Cunningham) would be difficult for the parents, according to the Killing Eleanor alum.

“[He’s] just a little at war with his parents,” he added at the time, “as every 17-year-old is with their parents, and maybe more in an adult way than most teenagers because he’s from Brooklyn.”

“Some of Steve’s go-at-your-own-pace, bro-y vibe is present, but Miranda’s dry wit and intensity are undeniably present.”

