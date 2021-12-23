The Relationship Timeline of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus: From Costars to Partners and Parents

From Costars to Partners and Parents: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ Relationship Timeline

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ romance has captivated audiences for years, starting with their on-screen chemistry in 2015’s Sky.

While Kruger was still dating Joshua Jackson, the two met on the set of the drama in early 2015.

After a ten-year relationship, the Inglorious Basterds actress and the Dawson’s Creek alum split in July 2016, and Kruger was linked to Reedus shortly after.

The couple sparked romance rumors in March 2017 and continued to do so when they attended the US Open together later that year.

When it comes to the actress from Farewell, My Queen and the star of The Walking Dead, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018 that “opposites attract.”

Despite the fact that they appear to be “so different,” the insider explained that they “really work.”

According to the source, the German native is “buttoned up and put together,” whereas the Night of the Templar actor is more “rough around the edges,” but “they complement one another in the end.”

Following the birth of their first child, a baby girl, in November 2018, the couple went public with their relationship.

Kruger wrote on Instagram just weeks after giving birth, “I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life’s many blessings with you.”

In April 2019, the National Treasure actress told Us that watching her partner bond with their daughter has been incredible.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she joked. “I wish he looked at me like that!”

Krueger reflected on her relationship with Reedus in May 2021, noting how much he has enriched her life since giving her a child.

“Nothing was ever the same after hearing her heartbeat for the first time.”

On Mother’s Day, the Bridge alum posted on Instagram, “What a joy to watch you grow my little girl.”

“I’ll always love you @bigbaldhead for giving me our little angel and making my life so much easier.”

Relive the sweetest moments between Kruger and Reedus by scrolling down:

Diane Kruger and.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Partners and Parents