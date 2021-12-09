The Relationship Timeline of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron met by chance at an event in Australia in 2002, and the two have been married for almost two decades.

Years later, the comedian admitted that he knew right away that the actress was The One for him after their first encounter at the “very pretentious party.”

“I knew right away.

If she did, I’m not sure.

Cohen told The New York Times in October 2020, “It took her about 20 years to figure out.”

The couple got engaged two years after sparking romance rumors, but Fisher admitted that she preferred to keep her relationship with Cohen as low-key as possible.

In August 2008, the actress from Confessions of a Shopaholic told the Daily Mail, “I’m not really comfortable talking about my private life, and Sacha and I are probably very similar in that we hide our feelings behind humor.”

Fisher made the decision to convert to Judaism in honor of her then-fiancé as they prepared for their wedding.

“Just so I can be with Sacha, I’m having a Jewish wedding.”

Before their 2011 wedding, she told the Evening Standard, “I would do anything — convert to any religion — to be united in marriage with him.”

For Fisher, the most important aspect of the event was having their loved ones present.

“Having a beautiful ritual that I could share with my family and friends was extremely important to me.”

And keeping that private and making it happen without it being too visible is extremely difficult when you’re in the public eye,” she admitted to Allure in January 2009.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olivia, in 2007, before getting married.

Elula, the couple’s second daughter, was born several months after they married in March 2011.

The star of Now You See Me and the Borat actor worked hard to ensure that their growing family had the privacy they desired.

“My favorite subject is motherhood, but I never discuss it in public.”

“As much as I love what I’m doing and am so fortunate to have had the opportunities that I have,” Fisher told Us Weekly in March 2011 about adjusting to life as a mother.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Relationship Timeline