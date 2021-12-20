The Relationship Timeline of John Mulaney and His Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler: How Things Were

Their chapter has come to a close.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler ended their six-year marriage, but their relationship seemed picture-perfect to many fans.

Mulaney’s former Saturday Night Live coworkers were in attendance at the couple’s wedding in upstate New York in July 2014.

Mulaney gushed on Instagram a day after the wedding, “On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman.”

“I wish I could go back in time and do it all over again.”

After three months, the Big Mouth star opened up about her life at home with Tendler and their puppy, Petunia.

During an October 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he teased, “That’s my wife and daughter,” as a photo of the makeup artist and her dog flashed across the screen.

“Having a French bulldog puppy is an enjoyable experience.

It’s like having a grandchild.”

Mulaney opened up about the pressures he and Tendler felt to start a family during his Comeback Kid tour the following year.

While promoting his kids’ special, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, he continued to discuss his feelings on having kids.

Mulaney told Entertainment Weekly in December 2019, “When I see people interact with kids, I’m always like, ‘Why are you talking down to them?”

“‘Why are you crouching on the floor and speaking in a high voice?’ I don’t recall ever needing that as a child.”

He stated at the time that he and Tendler both wanted to concentrate on their careers before considering starting a family.

“I get to travel, do stand-up, and we have such a wonderful relationship,” he said.

“It’s just not something I’d like to change.”

One year later, it was revealed that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor had voluntarily checked into a rehab facility for drug and alcohol addiction treatment.

Mulaney had been sober for over a decade before relapsing.

“His wife and family were relieved that he checked in,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020.

“It was John’s choice.”

John had far too much free time, to put it bluntly.

He spent far too much time thinking about himself.”

Mulaney left the Pennsylvania treatment center after 60 days and went to an outpatient program to continue his recovery.

The month of May.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

John Mulaney and Estranged Wife Anna Marie Tendler’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were