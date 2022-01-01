The Relationship Timeline of Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Over the Years

The Relationship Timeline of Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Through the Years

Robyn Brown was the last of Kody Brown’s polygamous wives to join him, but their bond has only grown stronger since their wedding day.

During an early episode of Sister Wives, Kody revealed his first impressions of Robyn: “She looked like a soccer mom.”

“She was divorced, had a van, and three children.”

“I didn’t need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life,” I reasoned.

Robyn was previously married to David Jessop until their divorce in 2007, with whom she has three children, David, Aurora, and Breanna.

She met the patriarch of TLC and his first wife, Meri Brown, at a gathering hosted by Robyn’s cousin after their legal case was settled.

From there, the two courted throughout the first season of the reality show, which aired in 2010.

Robyn and her children, whom Kody legally adopted a year after they married in December 2014, moved into the Brown family compound.

(The Wyoming native divorced Meri prior to his 2014 wedding, but the two are still spiritually linked.)

While Kody and Robyn’s relationship remained strong over the years, he and his wife Christine Brown announced their divorce in November 2021.

“It shouldn’t come as a surprise.”

For a long time, she’s been planning to leave him.

Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years, which is a major reason for her breakup with him.

“That hasn’t changed in the least,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“He was committed to polygamy and continued to do so for as long as he could.

He believes that being polygamous is his ticket to heaven, so it’s not necessary to love all of your wives.

It’s a competition to see who else is as devoted as he is.”

Following the split, a second source described Robyn and Kody as a “dream couple,” claiming that his other wives, Meri and Janelle Brown, couldn’t compete with the Utah native.

“She has him entwined around her little finger.”

They act as if they’ve only been married for a few months.

“They’re still madly in love,” says the.

