The release date for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’ is reportedly still set for 2022.

The release date for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’ has been confirmed as 2022.

With no new updates on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the year 2021 is drawing to a close.

Many fans have given up hope that the sequel will be released next year.

The Game Awards 2021, which came and went without even a proper title announcement for the latest Zelda game, seemed to be the final nail in the coffin.

Despite fan fears of a delay, Nintendo insiders claim that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will still be released in 2022.

This is what we know so far.

Hundreds of Zelda fans tuned in to The Game Awards 2021 hoping to hear something about Breath of the Wild 2.

After all, what better way to cap off the franchise’s 35th year than with an update on one of its most eagerly awaited installments?

Geoff Keighley, the show’s host, teased an unnamed two-and-a-half-year-in-the-making world premiere video just days before the show.

He didn’t mention Breath of the Wild 2, but many fans pointed out that the game has been in development for two and a half years.

Regrettably, this turned out to be purely coincidental.

Except for a brief mention of its nomination for Most Anticipated Game of 2022 at the Game Awards 2021, there was no mention of the upcoming sequel.

No news seemed to be bad news for many fans.

Nintendo, on the other hand, could have omitted Breath of the Wild 2 from The Game Awards for a variety of reasons.

As noted by Screen Rant, the studio would most likely save any updates for its own events, such as a Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo confirmed during The Game Awards that Breath of the Wild 2 will be released in 2022.

Fans of The Legend of Zelda will have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

Nintendo hasn’t announced any Breath of the Wild 2 delays as of this writing.

The game is on track, according to Peer Schneider of the IGN Games podcast.

Schneider stated in the most recent episode that he spoke with “some people in the industry,” who reportedly informed him that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will still be released in 2022…

