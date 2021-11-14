The release dates for Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2 have been revealed in a magical Disney announcement.

In a magical Disney announcement, the release dates for Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2 were revealed.

Prepare to be enchanted by Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey’s enchantment once more!

On Friday, November 9th, as part of Disney Day,

The streamer shared a short video clip of the two actors together on December 12 to announce that the long-awaited sequel to their beloved 2007 film Enchanted is finally coming.

“We know you’ve been waiting for our film Enchanted to come out on Disney,” Adams said.

“We also know you’ve been wishing for a sequel,” Dempsey added.

With a smile, Adams said, “Today, we are here to tell you that fairy tales do come true.”

The film, titled Disenchanted, is set for a fall 2022 release and was first announced at the Disney Investor Day conference in December 2020. In addition to the sequel, Dempsey also revealed that Enchanted is currently available to stream on the platform.

Adams revealed in September on The Tonight Show that the film was shot in Ireland and has “a lot more singing” and “a lot more dancing” than its predecessor.

She also confirmed the return of James Marsden as the happy-go-lucky Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine from the original cast, as well as “great additions to the cast” like Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph.

But it won’t just be the magical kingdom of Andalasia that fans will be excited to see again in Hocus Pocus 2; the bewitching Sanderson Sisters will also be back.

The sequel to the delightfully spooky 1993 film was originally announced in May and is sure to cast a spell with performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy when it arrives on Disney in fall 2022, fresh off their 2020 reunion.

The film will follow three young women who “accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world,” according to a press release from Disney.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been posting behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, including hair and makeup trials.

“We’ll let you know how it all shakes down,” she said.