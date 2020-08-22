The Remote: Counterfeiting, a dive inside the GAA, and an Oscar Best Picture winner

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to stream…



Source: Good Girls/YouTube

With season three fresh on Netflix, Good Girls is a crime comedy-drama that brings both laughter and suspense.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as three mothers living in the suburbs of Michigan, the show follows the women as they successfully pull off a heist at a supermarket and the resulting fallout in their lives.

Season three sees the suburbanites dabble in money laundering, counterfeiting, and a dose of therapy.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something sporty…



Source: Sky Sports

For your GAA fix, Inside The Game is a new weekly GAA discussion show launching on Sky Sports Arena this week.

Former international rugby player Brian Carney, sports presenter Gráinne McElwain and commentator Mike Finnerty will take turns hosting the show, which will follow the season through preparation for the intercounty championships to the All-Ireland final.

In the first episode, former Kerry footballer and basketball player Kieran Donaghy and former Tyrone star Peter Canavan discuss the structure of the 2020 Championships and whether Dublin’s chances will be impacted by the departure of former Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey.

When’s it on? Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm

Something for the family…



Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

With an Oscar for Best Animated Feature under its belt, Wreck-It Ralph is a charming Disney film that is “equally entertaining for both kids and parents old enough to catch the references”, Rotten Tomatoes critics say.

The film follows video game character Wreck-It Ralph and his troupe of arcade friends as they play in each other’s games when the amusement centre closes at night.

John C. Reilly stars as Wreck-It Ralph, joined by Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and others.

When’s it on? Saturday on BBC One and BBC Northern Ireland at 4.30pm

Something thrilling…



Source: ITV/YouTube

ITV’s hit drama series Cheat is airing on Virgin Media this week, and it’s bringing all of its suspense and intrigue along with it.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The four-part series follows a university student and her professor and the dangerous dynamic sparked between them when lazy student Rose is accused of cheating on her dissertation.

It stars former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly, BAFTA award-winning actress Molly Windsor, and Tom-Goodman Hill.

When’s it on? Thursday on Virgin Media One at 9pm

Something hard-hitting…



Source: Movieclips Coming Soon/YouTube

On its release in 2015, Spotlight brought another lens to important discussions on the Catholic Church and historical child sex abuse cases.

Based on original reporting by The Boston Globe’s investigate unit “Spotlight”, the film follows the team’s investigations into sex abuse crimes committed by priests in Massachusetts.

Spotlight scooped up over 100 industry and critics awards and nominations, including the Oscar for Best Picture, and has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film stars Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Liev Schreiber.

When’s it on? Sunday on RTÉ One at 9.30pm