The Remote: Reality realtors, the Champions League, and the Young Offenders go to their debs

Something with sunshine…



The third season of Selling Sunset has landed on Netflix and it has every bit of the drama, glamour and sunshine of the first two seasons.

The reality series follows a real estate firm in Los Angeles as a group of agents sell million dollar mansions and navigate personal dramas.

Engagements, divorces, and rivalries are rife in the third season, which has made it into Netflix’s Top 10.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something sweet…



To satiate both the foodies and business-minded among us, Inside Hotel Chocolat goes behind the scene at Hotel Chocolat, one of the largest independent chocolate-makers in Britain.

The first installment in the two-part series will see chocolatier Kiri pitch a new Lady Marmalade chocolate bar and a trip to St Lucia by the director to visit where the cocoa is farmed.

When’s it on? Thursday on RTÉ Two at 8pm

Something to laugh at…



The Young Offenders continues its third season as Conor MacSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O’Keeffe (Chris Walley) return to their typical antics.

Episode four sees Conor and Jack looking forward to the school debs, but Principal Walsh is determined to ban them. As usual, chaos follows the two teens as they navigate school life.

You can catch up on the start of season three online on the RTÉ Player.

When’s it on? Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

Something for the family…

Starring Harry Connick Jr, Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman, Dolphin Tale is a heartwarming story about a dolphin who is fitted with a prosthetic tail after becoming caught in a rope attached to a crab trap.

The film is based on a true story of Winter, a bottlenose dolphin who was rescued off the cost of Florida in December 2005.

The film has an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and two of its young cast members – Nathan Gamble and Cozi Zuehlsdorff – were nominated for Young Artist Awards.

When’s it on? Sunday on RTÉ Two, 5.50pm

Something sporty…



For the first of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Italy’s Atalanta and France’s Paris Saint Germain meet in Lisbon to battle for the next stage of the league.

This is the first time the two teams have played against each other competitively.

PSG are yet to win a game against an Italian team in the UEFA Champions League, having drawn four times and lost twice, and are in the quarter-finals of the league for the first time since 2015/16.

When’s it on? Wednesday on Virgin Media Sport at 7pm