The Return of One Shelby Family Member Who Cursed Thomas Shelby in the Season 6 Trailer of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ features the return of one Shelby family member who cursed Thomas Shelby.

The Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer has arrived, and fans are eager to see how the Shelby family’s story concludes.

During Thomas Shelby’s attempt to assassinate Oswald Mosley in Season 5, someone betrayed him.

Now, it appears that he’ll be up against more adversaries than ever before, including a family member who cursed him and his brothers.

According to the trailer, the following characters are returning.

The Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer gives fans a sneak peek at what they can expect in the new season.

The trailer opens with Thomas Shelby, Arthur Shelby, Lizzie Stark, Tommy’s two children, Michael and Gina Gray, Ada Shelby, Alfie Solomons, and Oswald Mosley.

Season 6 will also see the addition of several new cast members.

Conrad Khan, James Frecheville, Amber Anderson, and Stephen Graham are all new characters on the show, and they appear to be Thomas Shelby’s adversaries.

Director Anthony Byrne told Digital Spy about Anderson’s character, “She certainly gives Tommy a run for his money.”

“She essentially challenges him in a new way.”

She isn’t a protagonist, and I’m not sure if she is an antagonist.

… It’s similar to [Oswald] Mosley… she has a similar ideology, which is difficult for any character… they don’t have guns or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s more dangerous than anything.”

In the Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer, another character, Esme Shelby, makes an unexpected return.

The camera pans over Esme as she stares stoically out into the desert during the trailer.

Esme Shelby is most famous for her arranged marriage to John Shelby.

Esme and John had a number of children together and grew to be close.

Esme, on the other hand, was always critical of Thomas Shelby’s plans to expand Shelby Company Limited, and she was concerned for her family’s safety.

John died eventually, and before leaving town with their children, she cursed the Shelby brothers by his grave.

Esme’s unexpected appearance in the season 6 trailer has some fans thinking she’ll be the main antagonist against Tommy.

“I mean, not only was she unhappy with them, she cursed them until the end of time,” one Reddit user speculated, “so it seems very likely Esme will be an antagonist this season.”

Esme was suggested by a Reddit user…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.