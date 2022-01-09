The Revival of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Had One Problem That Was Worse Than COVID-19

The reimagining of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ ran into one issue that was even more serious than COVID-19.

It was difficult enough bringing Dexter back eight years after the Showtime series ended.

Then, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dexter: New Blood filmed the series, but they managed to make it work.

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, stated that there was one issue that was even more difficult than COVID-19.

Phillips appeared on the November episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast.

5 before the premiere of Dexter: New Blood.

He went over the entire process of resurrecting the show.

Dexter: New Blood’s season finale will air in January.

Showtime, Mondays at 9 p.m.

Phillips sold Michael C Hall on the pitch for Dexter: New Blood to Michael C Hall in 2019.

Showtime approved the series after Hall agreed.

In the same year, the Writers Guild of America was in a legal battle with the Association of Talent Agents over the fees that agents were charging for packaging. Philips hired all of the Dexter: New Blood writers directly, bypassing agents.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the WGA formed new contracts with agencies.

Clyde Phillips promises that the 'Dexter: New Blood' ending will be'surprising yet inevitable,' and that viewers' brains will explode.

On TV’s Top Five, Phillips explained, “I was then faced with hiring a writing room during the Writers Guild ATA action where there were no agents.”

“I needed to figure out how to hire a writing room without the help of an agent.”

But I did, and we had a fantastic time in a fantastic room.

I flew to LA, set up the room in a North Hollywood office building, and started doing the whiteboard thing and putting it all together.”

The filming of Dexter: New Blood was impacted by the Coronavirus.

Phillips previously described a scene that had to be changed to accommodate pandemic safety protocols.

The story was put together by writers who worked from afar.

It’s now available.

Writers for 'Dexter: New Blood' are having one major issue when it comes to writing for Deb.

“Then COVID showed up, and we had to break the room up,” Phillips explained.

“I was renting a house there, and we were using Zoom to do it.”

One of my writers, Scott Reynolds, who was my writing assistant the first year of Dexter and is now an executive producer, lived near the building.

It was safe because the building was empty.”

The use of whiteboards…

