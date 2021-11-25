The ‘RHOA’ Couple Is Supposedly on the Mend

Sheree Whitfield’s return to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans waiting for an update on her love life.

Whitfield’s focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams, has been reported by several blogs.

However, according to TMZ, her plot may be jeopardized.

After a major fallout over filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season, Whitfield and Gilliams are no longer speaking.

Gilliams, who is currently under house arrest in Philadelphia after being released early due to COVID-19 in his prison, is said to have not spoken to Whitfield since November, according to the media outlet.

6. be resourceful

Williams was accused of being the mastermind behind a massive Ponzi scheme.

Whitfield told Gilliams she was coming to visit him from New York to Philadelphia, which sparked a feud between the two.

She allegedly informed him that the RHOA cameras would be present to capture their lunch date.

RHOA The Total Tea (@realhousewivesofatlthetotaltea) shared a post.

Gilliams, however, reportedly declined to attend due to his recent release from house arrest and ongoing monitoring.

He was reportedly afraid of his curfew being disrupted by the production schedule.

According to reports, the RHOA production team told Gilliams’ lawyers that the scene would be edited to make it appear as if Gilliams had dumped her on their date.

Online photos of Whitfield eating alone in a restaurant in Downtown Philadelphia surfaced.

After a tumultuous Season 10 reunion, Whitfield was reportedly fired from the show.

Much of her final season was spent trying to keep her and Gilliams’ relationship going while he was in prison.

She said she and Gilliams shared a strong emotional bond.

She was assisting him in an appeal at the time, and she stated that if he lost, she would not wait for him.

His appeal was denied, and they briefly fell out before reconciling just before he was set to be released.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, she revealed that she is currently single.

It is Gilliams, not Whitfield, who has spoken about being on the outs.

Whitfield was previously married to former NFL player Bob Whitfield.

During her first four seasons on the show, her divorce and child support battle were chronicled.

They also reconciled briefly before splitting up in Season 9 after Bob made a joke about physically abusing Sheree.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘RHOA’ Couple Reportedly on the Rocks