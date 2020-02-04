The Rhythm Section producers respond to record-breaking box office failure

One day after The Rhythm Section posted the lowest box office debut for a film that opened in more than 3,000 theaters, the director and producers are responding.

The Rhythm Section debuted in 10th place with a dismal $2.7 million from 3,049 theaters for an atrocious $890 per-screen average.

The movie marks star Blake Lively’s lowest opening ever after two straight modest hits with The Shallows ($119 million worldwide from a $17 million budget) and A Simple Favor ($97.6 million worldwide from a $20 million budget).

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, best known for producing the James Bond franchise, responded to the paltry box office performance in a statement to Deadline.

‘We are obviously disappointed with the box office, but proud of Reed and our movie and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Blake’s performance,’ said the producers in a joint statement.

While the reviews were largely negative on The Rhythm Section, with a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, many critics praised Blake Lively’s performance.

Lively portrays Stephanie Patrick, a woman mourning the loss of her family who passed in a plane crash, when she learns the crash was not an accident.

She sets off on a vengeful mission to kill those who orchestrated the crash that took her family away from her.

Paramount is expected to lose between $30 million and $40 million on the movie, which was produced on a $50 million production budget, before publicity and advertising.

Deadline also reports that director Reed Morano, star Blake Lively and producers Broccoli and Wilson all clashed over what they thought the final product should be.

There were also concerns over the screenplay, written by Mark Burnell, based off his own book of the same name, which couldn’t be fixed due to other issues happening in pre-production.

The film was originally supposed to hit theaters on February 22, 2019, but then pushed to November 22, 2019 before landing on January 31, 2020.

A test screening held at Arclight Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles was reportedly one of the worst-tested titles in Paramount history.

That lead the studio to put very little into their publicity and advertising budget, estimated between $20 million and $25 million.

Still, things are looking brighter for producers Broccoli and Wilson with their highly-anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die hitting theaters on April 10, while Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, arriving February 14, is projected to earn a solid $47 million over the President’s Day holiday weekend.