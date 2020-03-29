The rise of Skywalker’s concert art

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Lando’s original look“data-reactid =” 33 “>Lando’s original look
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Billy Dee Williams was not seen in the area far, far distant galaxy since 1983 The return of the Jedi. But the seasoned actor reappeared early as space hustler Lando Calrissian The rise of SkywalkerEncounter with Rey, Finn and Poe on the desert planet Pasaana. This early conceptual art shows that the always fashionable Lando is dressed for the climate of the Old West. “I wanted to get the silhouette of an upturned brim of a cowboy hat,” says visual artist Glyn Dillon in the book. “From a distance, when the hat flipped up, it somehow looked like this western silhouette.” “Data-reactid =” 54 “> Billy Dee Williams has not been seen in the distant galaxy since 1983 The return of the Jedi. But the seasoned actor reappeared early as space hustler Lando Calrissian The rise of SkywalkerEncounter with Rey, Finn and Poe on the desert planet Pasaana. This early conceptual art shows that the always fashionable Lando is dressed for the climate of the Old West. “I wanted to get the silhouette of an upturned brim of a cowboy hat,” says visual artist Glyn Dillon in the book. “From a distance, the hat looked like this western silhouette when it flipped up.”
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The secret story of Leia Organa“data-reactid =” 55 “>The secret story of Leia Organa
General Leia Organa is a revered personality in the resistance. However, early designs for the continuation of the trilogy indicated that Carrie Fischer’s alter ego was not loved in all areas. A treatment outlined by Michael Arndt revealed that Leia’s status as Darth Vader’s daughter put her out of action as the rebellion attempted to build a new republic. “Leia is not sure what her role is supposed to be,” quotes the book Kiri Hart, senior vice president for development at Lucasfilm Treffen 2014. “All of this is really interesting. It is still conceivable what we can use. I remember Michael once saying Carrie was a survivor. And Leia too, and that’s what we’re saying about her. Find out what this actor can do, what feels real to them. “
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Desert driving“data-reactid =” 77 “>Desert driving
When Lando meets the young resistance heroes on Pasaana, he takes them – and hides – in a crawler. The book shows how the crawler took shape, with some versions more like a cassette.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “earlier this year, war of stars Fans looked at that Episode IX that was never when Duel of destinies – The version written by original director Colin Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly has leaked online. This script contained some major differences from the story Abrams ended up telling, including a final act about Coruscant, the galactic capital that played a central role in the prequel trilogy. According to Szostak’s book, early designs by Abrams and Chris Terrio Ascent from Skywalker The script also ended on Coruscant instead of the Sith homeworld Exegol. This storyboard shows Kylo Ren searching for the ruins of the Jedi Temple on the deserted planet, which is now inhabited only by wild alien wolves. “Data-reactid =” 122 “> earlier this year war of stars Fans looked at that Episode IX that was never when Duel of destinies – The version written by original director Colin Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly has leaked online. This script contained some major differences from the story Abrams ended up telling, including a final act on Coruscant, the galactic capital that played a central role in the prequel trilogy. According to Szostak’s book, early designs by Abrams and Chris Terrio Ascent from Skywalker The script also ended on Coruscant instead of the Sith homeworld Exegol. This storyboard shows Kylo Ren searching for the ruins of the Jedi Temple on the deserted planet, which is now inhabited only by wild alien wolves.
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Imperial March Redux“data-reactid =” 123 “>The Imperial March Redux
Like grandfather, like grandchildren. Just as Darth Vader inspected his Imperial Stormtroopers, Kylo Ren takes a moment to monitor an army of first-order Sith soldiers before the fight. We cannot look behind his mask, but it is safe to assume that he likes what he sees.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers from March 31.“data-reactid =” 145 “>The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers from March 31.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 146 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: