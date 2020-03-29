The rise of Skywalker’s concert art

Whatever you think of the finished product, it is a galactic blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is an art form. The last installment in The art of Star Wars A series of books with coffee tables from Abrams Books and Lucasfilm takes readers behind the scenes of J.J. Abrams’ saga capping hit celebrates the artisans who brought the film to life. The book written by Phil Szostak contains interviews with Abrams and his crew, which accompany insightful conceptual drawings and storyboards. Yahoo Entertainment unveils selected pages from The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will go on sale on March 31 – the same day that the film flies on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Read on for details about the reappearance of Lando Calrissian, as well as an additional backstory about General Leia Organa that didn’t make the movie.

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Lando’s original look“data-reactid =” 33 “>Lando’s original look

An early version of Lando Calrissian’s disguise is revealed in “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Photo: Abrams Books, 2020/2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.). More

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Billy Dee Williams was not seen in the area far, far distant galaxy since 1983 The return of the Jedi. But the seasoned actor reappeared early as space hustler Lando Calrissian The rise of SkywalkerEncounter with Rey, Finn and Poe on the desert planet Pasaana. This early conceptual art shows that the always fashionable Lando is dressed for the climate of the Old West. “I wanted to get the silhouette of an upturned brim of a cowboy hat,” says visual artist Glyn Dillon in the book. “From a distance, when the hat flipped up, it somehow looked like this western silhouette.” “Data-reactid =” 54 “> Billy Dee Williams has not been seen in the distant galaxy since 1983 The return of the Jedi. But the seasoned actor reappeared early as space hustler Lando Calrissian The rise of SkywalkerEncounter with Rey, Finn and Poe on the desert planet Pasaana. This early conceptual art shows that the always fashionable Lando is dressed for the climate of the Old West. “I wanted to get the silhouette of an upturned brim of a cowboy hat,” says visual artist Glyn Dillon in the book. “From a distance, the hat looked like this western silhouette when it flipped up.”

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The secret story of Leia Organa“data-reactid =” 55 “>The secret story of Leia Organa

Rey and Leia in a composition study in “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Photo: Abrams Books, 2020/2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.) More

General Leia Organa is a revered personality in the resistance. However, early designs for the continuation of the trilogy indicated that Carrie Fischer’s alter ego was not loved in all areas. A treatment outlined by Michael Arndt revealed that Leia’s status as Darth Vader’s daughter put her out of action as the rebellion attempted to build a new republic. “Leia is not sure what her role is supposed to be,” quotes the book Kiri Hart, senior vice president for development at Lucasfilm Treffen 2014. “All of this is really interesting. It is still conceivable what we can use. I remember Michael once saying Carrie was a survivor. And Leia too, and that’s what we’re saying about her. Find out what this actor can do, what feels real to them. “

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Desert driving“data-reactid =” 77 “>Desert driving

Concept art for the Pasaana desert crawler from “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Photo: Abrams Books, 2020/2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.) More

When Lando meets the young resistance heroes on Pasaana, he takes them – and hides – in a crawler. The book shows how the crawler took shape, with some versions more like a cassette.