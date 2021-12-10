The ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Crossover reveals how the two shows are linked

Sabrina Spellman made her Riverdale debut in December, which delighted fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

After months of speculation, viewers now have an understanding of how the two worlds are linked.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are both based on Archie comic books written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

After Riverdale debuted on The CW, the showrunner hoped to bring the witchy teen drama back as a companion series.

However, Netflix has picked up The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The show was eventually canceled after four seasons.

Aguirre-Sacasa had been hinting at a Riverdale crossover for months, and he wanted to keep telling the Spellman story.

Riverdale resurrected Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) in episode four of its supernatural “Rivervale” story arc.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) brought the teen witch to Thornhill to assist her Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace) in casting a transference spell on her.

When Britta (Kyra Leroux) inquires about Cheryl (a Rivervale witch) and Sabrina’s relationship, the witches reveal that they communicate via their covens.

“Oh, we have a lot of mutual friends,” Sabrina explains, “and we share a lot of the same interests.”

“We’re both in the same softball league.”

Cheryl and Sabrina connect the two worlds in the Rivervale reality.

When Riverdale returns to its original reality next season, however, we don’t know how this connection will play out.

Aguirre-Sacasa wanted to make an epic fifth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before Netflix cancelled it.

The showrunner revealed to Deadline this summer that he had plans to send the Riverdale cast to Greendale dressed as witches.

However, he stated that the plan was shelved due to the pandemic.

“At the start of the pandemic, I finished editing the [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina] finale and pitched Netflix a possible part five that would’ve turned Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all the Riverdale characters into witches,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained.

It’s time for the witching hour.

“And there would’ve been a witch war between the Greendale witches and all of these Riverdale witches and warlocks,” he continued.

“Netflix was ecstatic…

