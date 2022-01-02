The Rock and Others congratulate Halle Berry and Van Hunt on their New Year’s Pic, which has sparked wedding rumors.

Halle Berry’s latest Instagram photo with partner Van Hunt has other celebrities, including The Rock, Taraji P Henson, and others, convinced she’s married.

Halle Berry’s most recent Instagram post has sparked a flurry of speculation about her love life.

On Saturday, January 12th,

On January 1, the 55-year-old X-Men actress shared a photo set on Instagram that led a group of celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, The Rock, and Taraji P Henson, to believe she had recently married her partner Van Hunt while on vacation.

Berry captioned the photo, which shows the two kissing in an empty chapel with a breathtaking tropical view behind them, “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!”

Congratulations poured in for the couple as soon as they saw the first photo.

Henson wrote, “Congratulations!!!”

“I’m overjoyed for you.”

“Congratulations you two!!! Beautiful!!” said the Rock.

Campbell tweeted, “Congratulations @halleberry.”

“May your lovely Union be blessed.”

Berry could be pulling a perfectly timed prank instead, according to the second image in the post.

The words “It’s 2022” appear in the photo of the happy couple, implying that they are celebrating the start of a new year rather than a new marriage.

One fan remarked, “You had us good until I swiped right.”

“She is not married,” wrote another.

“Did the second slide get your attention?”

When E! News contacted the actress’s representative, she had no immediate comment.

Berry confirmed her relationship with Hunt in September 2020, when she posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the musician’s name on it and captioned it, “Now ya know…”

Berry has been married three times: from 1992 to 1997 to baseball player David Justice, from 2001 to 2005 to singer Eric Benét, and from 2013 to 2015 to French actor Olivier Martinez.

Her previous relationships resulted in the birth of two children for her.

Berry has an 8-year-old son named Maceo, and a 13-year-old daughter named Nahla, whom she shares with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

Berry gave a moving speech at the 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in December about overcoming her past relationships and the joys of finding “the love of my life.”

“I discovered the love of… in addition to directing my first film.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s New Year’s Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others