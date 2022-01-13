The Rocker-Chic Style of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: From Leather Jackets to Low-Rise Pants

The couple style of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is just as hot and heavy as their whirlwind romance.

The duo has proven that they can turn up the heat in anything from leather jackets and latex tops to low-slung pants and graphic tees, no matter the occasion.

Fashion appears to be top of mind for the couple, who got engaged in October, whether they’re going out for a casual dinner or stripping down to swimsuits for a vacation.

In March, the 42-year-old reality star caused a stir with her t-shirt on a date night.

While the Blink-182 drummer, 45, looked relaxed in his go-to graphic white tee and black bomber jacket, Kardashian’s suggestive top, which she wore tucked into a pair of black flared pants, sparked outrage among fans. The shirt, which she wore tucked into a pair of black flared pants, featured several NSFW phrases including “Beat me, Bite me, Suck me, F—k me,” and “Beat me, Bit

The Poosh founder debuted a grill with fangs when stepping out with her beau for the UFC fight in July, indicating that biting appears to be a trend for these two.

Her Vivianne Westwood vintage bustier and low-slung leather pants made a statement, too, while her pearly (and very sharp!) whites took center stage.

For his part, Barker stuck to the leather trend and matched his girlfriend.

He wore a red plaid pant and a white t-shirt.

Kardashian wore the drummer’s jacket the next day, indicating that the couple isn’t above wearing each other’s clothes.

She captioned her Instagram Stories, “Sorry if you can’t wear your boyfriend’s clothes,” pairing Barker’s moto jacket from the night before with a lacy John Galliano dress and combat boots.

Barker has multiple tattoos in honor of his fiancée, including her name on his chest and an “I Love You” tattoo that Kardashian gave him in May.

Fans have noticed the couple’s rocker-chic style, with many remarking that Kardashian’s look has gotten a little more edgy and leather-y since she began dating the rocker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Rocker-Chic Couple Style: From Leather Jackets to Low-Rise Pants