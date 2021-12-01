The Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, and more will perform at the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting 2021 LIVE – How to watch the event with The Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, and more TONIGHT.

The world-famous Rockefeller Christmas tree is about to be lit in New York City, signaling the start of the holiday season.

Before tonight’s event, the 79-foot, 12-ton tree will be decked out with over 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker host the annual Christmas special, which airs on NBC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Norah Jones, Alessia Cara, Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas, and the Come From Away Broadway stars are also performing at the event.

The 85-year-old spruce stood near the Price family’s Maryland home before being felled last month.

Devon and Julie Price told NBC’s “Today” that they were afraid it would collapse during a storm.

Devon Price said, “We’re very excited for it to go to New York City.”

