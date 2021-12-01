The Rock’s WWE Mount Rusmore Is Always Changing

The Rock’s WWE Mount Rusmore Keeps Changing

Over the last few years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling on several occasions.

Fans have probably noticed that the names change every time he posts it.

The list always includes “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, but the fourth spot has been filled by a rotating cast of legends.

In 2019, Bruno Sammartino and Gorgeous George were both mentioned.

He replaced George with Randy Savage, Buddy Rogers, and Dusty Rhodes last season.

On Wednesday, “The People’s Champ” listed Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo on his latest list, before adding that he and Rhodes were on the backside of the mountain.

Let us know in the comments which version you agree with the most!

One of my favorite pro wrestling questions is “Can you tell me about your favorite wrestler?”

Dusty and I are on the backside of Mt Rushmore, dropping devastating elbows, baby (hashtag)peopleselbow(hashtag)bionicelbowhttps:t.coCbsvPPf71v

Johnson and Patterson were close during Rock’s time in the WWE, when the WWE Hall of Famer worked backstage.

When Patterson died last year, he left a touching tribute on his Facebook page.

“Hard phone calls this morning to inform me that our dear family member Pat Patterson, who was also a father figure and my pro wrestling mentor, passed away,” Johnson wrote.

“A true trailblazer and one of the most brilliantly creative wrestling minds the industry has ever known, a @wwe hall of famer.”

When I was training to be a pro wrestler (in my (dollar)7 bucks days), he was the one who called Vince McMahon and said, “Vince, you gotta see this kid work in the ring.”

A few weeks later, Vince flew me to RAW, where I had my first match ever in Corpus Christie, Texas.

The rest is history, and here I am, writing this post years later.”

Last month, while promoting Red Notice, Johnson spoke with ComicBook about the possibility of reuniting with his cousin Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said.

