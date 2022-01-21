The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” producers wanted Elvis Presley to play Meat Loaf’s character Eddie.

We couldn’t imagine Elvis Presley playing Meat Loaf’s Rocky Horror Picture Show character Eddie, but the producers did.

They told Meat Loaf to act like Elvis when they realized they couldn’t get him.

However, the singer of “Paradise on the Dashboard Light” felt strange impersonating his hero.

Meat Loaf once admitted to IMDb that the producers of Rocky Horror Picture Show wanted Elvis Presley to play his character, Eddie.

Elvis Presley reportedly expressed interest in playing the part.

However, it didn’t work out, and Meat Loaf was brought in instead.

Eddie and Dr. Dre made their debut in 1973.

Everett Scott in the Rocky Horror Picture Show on stage.

The producers, on the other hand, were not willing to let go of the Elvis reference.

They wanted Meat Loaf to imitate Elvis Presley as Eddie.

The concept did not impress Meat Loaf.

When the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer showed up to the stage production one night, Meat Loaf and the King had a conversation about it.

“He came to see Rocky Horror,” Meat Loaf said (via What Culture). “Everyone else who had played Eddie over in England had tried to do an Elvis impersonation.”

“When we first started doing it out in LA, they said that to me, but I looked at them and said, ‘Why would you want an Elvis impersonation? Why wouldn’t you want Eddie to be his own human being?’

“They say, ‘Well, okay,’ and that’s what Elvis was talking about with me.”

‘Well, I hear everyone wants to do an Elvis impersonation, but you didn’t,’ he says. “The only thing I said to him was, ‘No, because there’s only one you and only one me.'”

Although Meat Loaf despised doing an Elvis impersonation, Eddie did have an Elvis vibe in the film set.

Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s Wife, Is Who She Says She Is, and Do They Have Children?

According to IMDb, Rocky Horror Picture Show writer Richard O’Brien wanted to play Eddie in the first place.

O’Brien imagined himself playing the character while writing the stage play, owing to the character’s brief scenes.

O’Brien didn’t want to be an actor and only wanted to play minor roles.

The playwright, on the other hand, thought he’d be a better fit for Riff Raff.

“I was apprehensive about…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.