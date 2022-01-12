The Romance of ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are defying reality TV odds in a love story unlike any other.

Burnham met Luyendyk Jr. while filming season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018.

Though he chose Becca Kufrin as the recipient of his final rose, he later ended their engagement to pursue his relationship with the former technology salesperson.

They are now one of the longest-surviving couples from the popular franchise.

Burnham was proposed to by the former race car driver during his season’s After the Final Rose special, and the couple married in 2019 at the Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.

Chris Harrison, the longtime Bachelor host, officiated their wedding and admitted that he became “emotional” during the magical day.

“They’re perfect together, they fit together, they complement each other,” he told Us Weekly exclusively shortly after the ceremony.

“Almost everyone [says]the same thing in a different way.”

Luyendyk Jr. explained how he knew she was The One while gushing about his love story with Burnham.

In 2018, he told GQ, “I just kind of fell in love with her before I really knew who she was.”

“I know it sounds crazy, but I believe there is a type of love out there in which you are completely blown away from the moment you meet someone.”

That was how it went with her.”

The Bachelor Nation couple welcomed a daughter named Alessi Ren in May 2019 after moving to Phoenix, Arizona, together before their winter wedding.

They’ve since explained to their little one how they’ve “transitioned well into being parents.”

In July 2020, the Virginia native told Scottsdale Lifestyle magazine, “I always loved kids, but I wasn’t one of those people who was like, ‘I was born to be a mom.'”

“But now that she’s here, I realize that this is exactly what I was meant to do — to be her mother.”

Meanwhile, the former Bachelorette contestant talked about how “difficult” parenting can be at first.

He told the publication at the time, “They just hand you your baby and say, ‘Good luck.'”

