The rose tattoo on a man’s arm has been mocked because it appears to be far more obscene than he intended.

A man’s rose tattoo has been mocked for being far more obscene than he intended.

GETTING A FLOWER TATTOO is a popular choice when it comes to inkings.

The classic black and white rose has never gone out of style, but thoroughly researching your design and artist before booking in is essential.

It’s possible to have a bad tattoo experience if you choose the wrong tattoo artist, as one flower fan discovered the hard way.

Redditors roasted a guy who flaunted his new rose design, saying it was rude.

The photo was posted to the forum’s “bad tattoos” page, where users were quick to comment.

Many people thought the floral design looked more like a man’s privates than a rose.

“Can you make it look like a wilted daisy but on an old man’s scrotum?” one person inquired.

“Ball sack rose,” said another.

