The Rotten Tomatoes score for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starts off strong at 100%.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has a strong start with a 100% Rotten Tomato Score.

Outside of the cast and crew, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally gotten some attention.

Initial reactions to the Tom Holland and Zendaya film have been positive, and things are looking up for the webhead.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Spider-Man: No Way Home is off to a great start, with around 50 reviewers giving it a perfect score.

Some fans argue that the critic score of RT no longer matters.

For casual moviegoers, however, it is a simple to use tool.

Marvel needs a high Spider-Man: No Way Home Rotten Tomato score because they make up the majority of the general public.

“For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed,” the Rotten Tomatoes description teases, “bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most in danger.”

“When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, unleashing the most powerful villains ever to face a Spider-Man in any universe.”

“Now, Peter will face his most difficult challenge yet, one that will forever alter not only his own future but the future of the Multiverse,” continues the Rotten Tomatoes description.

Early in December, the first reviews and scores begin to appear.

14th, 2021

While some of the early reviews did not give the Marvel film a 1010, the majority of them did.

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a perfect Rotten Tomato score before the day began.

Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend was among the first few reviewers to give Spider-Man: No Way Home a high Rotten Tomato score.

In his 55 review, Eisenberg said, “Jon Watts’ blockbuster is the movie that audiences are currently mentally preparing themselves for, and one of the greatest Marvel adventures to date.”

As both the darkest and funniest MCU Spider-Man entry to date, Spider-Man: No Way Home jumps from hilarious to hurtful with ease.

https:t.coj49HPka8j3pic.twitter.comeHrjar4Yrw is our review: https:t.coj49HPka8j3pic.twitter.comeHrjar4Yrw is our review: https:t.co

Then there was Vanity Fair, which praised the Marvel film as well.

“Holland has built a legacy that will linger in the Spider-Man firmament for a long time; better he put it on the mantle now than outstay his welcome,” they said.

Of course, the chances of that actually happening are slim to none.”

Something else…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home bounces from hilarious to hurt with ease as both the darkest and funniest MCU Spider-Man entry to date. Our review: https://t.co/j49HPka8j3pic.twitter.com/eHrjar4Yrw — IGN (@IGN) December 14, 2021