The royal author reveals that Kate Middleton was “chased late at night” by paparazzi in a “terrifying episode.”

The royal family and the paparazzi have a tumultuous relationship.

The princes and duchesses are happy to smile for the camera at events that draw attention to their cause, but they prefer their privacy when they are not attending official engagements.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken out against the paparazzi hounding Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.

Kate was constantly followed by photographers prior to marrying William and having protection officers.

According to reports, one episode in particular was “terrifying” for the future wife of the Duke of Cambridge.

For Kate’s 40th birthday, Times author Roya Nikkhah wrote a long piece about her.

Before Kate and William married, the paparazzi would camp outside of a flat in Chelsea where she and her sister, Pippa Middleton, lived and would chase her down the street to get a photo, according to Nikkhah.

“A friend tells me Kate was even chased late at night by several men in a car,” Nikkhah wrote.

Photojournalists wouldn’t leave her alone even at work, hounding her during her lunch break, according to the author.

Kate was “on her own” until William proposed because she was not entitled to royal police protection unless she became his fiancée, according to Nikkhah.

Between 2006 and 2007, Kate worked as an accessories buyer for the fashion label Jigsaw, and paparazzi were always around, trying to get pictures of her as she came and went.

The unwanted attention continued for a while, and Kate eventually left her job because it had become too difficult to work there with the paparazzi constantly present.

She then went to work for her family’s party planning company, Party Pieces.

Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, has said that each of her children contributed to the company’s success.

“It’s still very much a family business today,” Carole said on the Party Pieces website, “and all of my children have played a huge part in it over the years, from modeling for the catalog to developing new categories for the brand.”

Kate appears to have adjusted to life as a royal with ease….

