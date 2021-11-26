The royal couple’s first Thanksgiving with Archie and Lilibet, as told by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The first Thanksgiving with Archie and Lilibet for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

After the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of four.

The couple has spent the US holiday at their home in exclusive Montecito, California, for the second year in a row.

And the family will have spent the day together before sitting down to a meal that Meghan has prepared.

The duchess revealed they’ll “relax” and make the most of their time together in a recent interview on The Ellen Show.

“I enjoy cooking, so we’ll just relax and settle in at home,” she explained.

“It’ll be nice to spend our second Thanksgiving in California.”

During Covid lockdowns last summer, the couple settled into their new home.

“We moved here during lockdown, right when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home,” Meghan explained to Ellen.

“All we want to do is be happy.”

For their children, the Sussexes are likely to have held a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

They spent the day with Archie’s and Meg’s mother, Doria Ragland, last year.

They’ll have a “quiet” home-cooked dinner with fresh vegetables from their garden, according to an Elle source.

Meghan is a known Thanksgiving fan, having posted photos of her “perfect Thanksgiving turkey” to Instagram in 2016.

She told her fans she cooked the bird on the grill rather than in the oven to get the crispiest skin possible.

On her now-defunct blog, The Tig, the duchess also shared Thanksgiving recipes.

In the United States, this day marks the start of the Christmas season.

There has been much speculation about whether the Sussexes will return to the United Kingdom this year.

The family was reportedly invited to Sandringham to join the Royal Family, with the Queen no doubt hoping to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time.

They will, however, remain in America, according to sources, to avoid a “media frenzy.”

Since Prince Philip’s death in April, this will be the family’s first Christmas.

“There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and planning of the family Christmas,” a source told Page Six. “Of course, staff know Harry and Meghan aren’t coming.”

“If they were, they’d have told their family by now.”

“But, given that this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, one would expect them to want to be with her.”

The monarch is said to be “devastated”…

