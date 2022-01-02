The royal couple’s status ‘doesn’t bother parents’ at Archie’s ’emotional literacy’ nursery, according to Meghan Markle’s latest news.

Latest Meghan Markle news: At Archie’s ’emotional literacy’ nursery, the royal couple’s status ‘doesn’t bother parents.’

According to reports, parents at Archie’s nursery ‘don’t care’ about Meghan and Harry’s royal ties.

The couple’s 2-year-old son has started attending a nursery near their Montecito home, where he will be taught about “emotional literacy,” as well as mental health and environmental awareness.

A parent at the nursery told the Mirror that Harry and Meghan blend in as regulars on the school run and haven’t “made a fuss” about their celebrity.

“Harry frequently drops Archie off and picks him up, and appears to be a good father,” they continued.

All of Harry and Meghan’s parents have been unobtrusive in their welcome to them.

Archie is just another kid to the other kids.

“They have no idea his parents are royalty and are unlikely to care unless Meghan is a Disney princess.”

For the most up-to-date information on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to sell their £11 million mansion in the United States because they are not “overjoyed” with it.

For the past 18 months, the couple has been residing in a sprawling nine-bedroom Montecito home.

However, according to a source, Meghan and Harry are now interested in other properties and are open to private offers.

“They are thinking of selling their house there,” an insider told the Mirror.

“However, because of who they are, it will not be on the market.”

It’s only being shown to confirmed buyers with funds.”

Sadly, the Queen’s lady-in-waiting has died.

Lady Farnham, 90, was the Queen’s closest confidante and had supported her in her role as Lady of the Bedchamber since 1987.

In 2012, when Prince Philip was unable to attend the Diamond Jubilee service, she was seen riding alongside Her Majesty on the way there.

During her 44 years as a servant of the Queen, Lady Farnham accompanied the couple on royal tours.

“It is very sad for the Queen,” a royal source told The Telegraph.

Lady Farnham was universally adored because she was always cheerful.

She was also a very beautiful and glamorous woman.

She was always welcoming of newcomers to the family.

“The Queen has had a difficult year, losing her husband, then the Duchess of Grafton, and now Lady Farnham.

They were close friends who helped the Queen with her official responsibilities.

Unfortunately, one of the unfortunate side effects of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.