Meghan Markle was greeted in a way that Kate Middleton was never greeted.

The Royal Family treated Meghan Markle differently than Kate Middleton.

Christmas is celebrated by the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The Queen and her family arrive on Christmas Eve, with the rest of the royal family arriving a few days earlier.

Christmas traditions for the royals include exchanging and opening gifts on Christmas Eve, attending church services on Christmas morning, and feasting on a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, the queen surprised her with a gift that no other royal fiancée, including Kate Middleton, had ever received.

In 2017, Meghan was invited to spend the night at Sandringham with the royal family and celebrate with them.

Until five months before the Suits star and Harry married, only the monarch’s blood relatives and royal spouses were allowed to stay at Sandringham House during the holiday season.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was dating and engaged to William at the time, was not invited to join the royal family.

After marrying the Duke of Cambridge, Kate began doing so.

Fans wondered how Meghan’s Christmas with the family went when she was seen walking to her first morning church service at Sandringham with Harry and the other royals.

A few days after Christmas, Prince Harry appeared as a guest editor on Radio 4, gushing about how wonderful his Christmas with his family and soon-to-be bride was.

“The family loved having her there,” he told the Telegraph.

Harry admitted that he had to teach her a few royal traditions, but she handled it like a pro.

The prince explained, “I believe we have one of the largest families I’m aware of, and every family is complex,” before complimenting Meghan on her demeanor.

“She’s done a fantastic job.”

“She’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I guess she’s never had,” he said of the former actress’s interactions with his entire family.

In the years since Meghan’s pre-wedding appearance with the royals at Sandringham, the rules for who gets invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebration have been relaxed.

Despite Princess Beatrice’s then-fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi being a guest at Sandringham in 2019,…

