The Royal Family Has Learned From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Exit, as Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert Proved — Expert

Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, did more than pay tribute to frontline coronavirus (COVID-19) workers.

Not only did the Duchess of Cambridge show off her piano skills, but an expert believes the event demonstrated how much the British royal family has grown since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left.

The 40-year-old didn’t just show up to pay tribute to COVID-19 volunteers, carers, and frontline workers at the Westminster Abbey concert.

She also organized and hosted it, including including a special message in the program.

Kate’s carol concert was attended by more than just her husband, Prince William, and other royals.

Carole and Michael Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, were present.

Kate’s siblings, James and Pippa, as well as her sister-in-law, were all present.

On the 12th of December, a tape was made.

On Christmas Eve, 2021, ITV in the United Kingdom aired Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

Kate’s carol concert was more than just a celebration of frontline workers.

According to Express, royal author and expert Bethan Holt called it an example of the royal family working together as “one team.”

Since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020, she said it’s clear they’ve learned a lot.

“Even though they’re a family,” Holt said during a guest appearance on the Royally Obsessedpodcast, “perhaps they’ll always be a little bit, you know, put out if someone’s on the front page and they’re not.”

“When it’s something they’ve been hyping up a lot.”

“But I think the Harry and Meghan episode has taught them a little bit that they need to operate as a team and a family,” she continued.

“And it was so nice at the carol service to see them all turning out together,” she added, mentioning the “really interesting” dynamic of “the power of them as a whole unit.”

Furthermore, Kate’s carol concert demonstrated that the royal family has entered a new era following Meghan and Harry’s marriage.

They’ve stopped trying to outdo each other.

Instead, she hopes they value each person’s unique abilities.

“I hope we’re getting past that competitive [stage]where everyone realizes that everyone has different talents and powers,” Holt said.

“And that’s something that’s appreciated rather than taken as a slight.”

Remember all the bombshells Meghan and Harry dropped during their Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021? One of them was…

