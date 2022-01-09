The Royal Family Sends Kate Middleton Happy 40th Birthday Greetings

The royal family is commemorating a significant event.

On the occasion of Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday,

The official Instagram account of the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth marked the occasion on September 9 with a series of throwback photos.

The Royal Family account captioned the photos, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today.”

The photo carousel starts with Middleton sitting next to the Queen during a 2012 engagement.

During the 2016 Trooping the Colour, the Duchess, her husband Prince William, and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stand alongside the 95-year-old monarch.

Middleton, the queen, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall round out the photo tribute.

On the eve of her royal wedding, Kensington Palace released three new portraits.

Photographer Paolo Roversi, according to the palace, took the photos in November at Kew Gardens.

The Duchess included tributes to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth in the portraits.

The Duchess wears a pair of pearl drop earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law in the lead photo, which she wears with a ruffled shoulder gown.

In a second black-and-white photo, Kate flaunts the earrings.

The Duchess wears a red satin off-the-shoulder gown in the third portrait and shows off a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to the 95-year-old royal.

The new portraits will be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection, which is set to reopen in 2023.

The images will be displayed as part of the gallery’s “Coming Home” exhibition.

It will be dubbed “a nationwide initiative” by the palace, which will see “portraits of well-known individuals sent to locations with which they are closely associated.”

Middleton, who is a supporter of the gallery, chose three places that hold special meaning for her.

St. Albans, Berkshire, England

Anglesey, a Welsh island off the coast, and St. Andrews, Scotland

This year, Middleton’s birthday celebrations will be a little more low-key.

According to royal expert Kate Nicholl, the gathering may include those closest to the royal family.

