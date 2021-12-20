The Royal Family vows not to “let her spend Christmas alone” as the Queen spends her first Christmas without Prince Philip.

THE ROYAL FAMILY WILL NOT ALLOW THE QUEEN TO SPEND HER FIRST CHRISTMAS ALONE, according to a royal expert.

As the UK battles rapidly rising cases of the Omicron variant, the monarch, 95, has been forced to cancel her traditional trip to Sandringham, Norfolk.

Last year, the Queen spent the holiday season with her late husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle.

She had planned to spend the holidays at her favorite country retreat, as she had for decades.

However, for the second year in a row, the monarch will remain at Windsor Castle.

On December 25, it is unclear who, if anyone, will accompany her, despite family members’ assurances that she will be safe.

However, royal correspondent Katie Nicholls believes she will not be spending her first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99, alone.

“The idea that the Queen will be on her own for Christmas without Philip, I simply cannot believe the family will allow that to happen, I don’t think it will happen,” she said on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Ingrid Seward predicted that Prince Andrew, 61, would “definitely be there” because he is “always by the Queen’s side.”

“Perhaps now that Philip isn’t there, Fergie will be there as well,” she speculated.

It comes as the Duke of York’s friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein has been heavily questioned, but he has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

“My understanding is that she has had quite full and frank conversations with Andrew,” Katie added on the subject.

“He has assured her that he is not guilty, and she has put her trust in him.”

“I believe she’s in a two-fold situation. There’s a dichotomy there.”

She is a monarch, and as such, she has had to make decisions.

“Difficult decisions in stripping her son of his duties and patronages, effectively removing him from royal life and putting him into early retirement must have been difficult, given their closeness.”

“But, of course, she also serves as a mother, as evidenced by her presence by Andrew.”

In the wake of the virus scare, the Queen has already canceled her holiday family gathering.

Last week, it was announced that her annual royal get-together lunch in the run-up to the big day would not take place as planned, but that it was “the right thing to do.”

This was how the decision was described…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.