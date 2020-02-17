The Royal Family website suffers embarrassing blunder as it links through to a Chinese porn page

The Royal Family’s official website is unwittingly sending visitors to an X-rated Chinese porn page, instead of Welsh charity Dolen Cymru.

The website’s charity page, which highlights a variety of the family’s patronages, promotes the organisation, of which Prince Harry, 35, is the patron.

The page reads: ‘The Wales-Lesotho link began in 1985 and has developed educational links, wider young people’s links, health, churches, women’s organisations’.

However the link to the website mistakenly follows through to a Chinese porn site, offering links to live sex shows.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

The link is supposed to follow through to Welsh charity Dolen, which was founded in 1985, and aims to create ‘lasting, positive change in the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho and in communities in Wales’.

The Cardiff based organisation works by introducing professionals from schools and hospitals to each other and sharing their methods.

Prince Harry was named royal patron of the organisation in 2007 after meeting members whilst undertaking a gap year placement in Lesotho in 2004.

The charity have praised his ‘personal commitment’, with Harry saying at the time: ‘I am so very proud to be associated with Dolen Cymru.

‘The work that it does in assisting and encouraging organisations and individuals in Wales to establish contact and foster friendships with their counterparts in Lesotho is quite invaluable.

‘I know from my own work in Lesotho just how important such links are and fully support Dolen Cymru in its great endeavours to develop contacts with organisations with common interests, such as my own Sentebale and to build upon the great understanding and co-operation that exists between the two nations’.