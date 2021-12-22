The Royal Family’s Christmas Day plans have been thrown into even more disarray as Princess Anne CANCELS due to Covid.

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas news: Princess Anne CANCELS due to Covid, throwing the Royal Family’s Christmas Day plans into even more disarray.

THE QUEEN is expected to be joined by a number of senior royals, including Prince Andrew, for the Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle, but Anne is unable to attend due to her illness.

Because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, Anne, 71, will be unable to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned.

It’s unclear whether Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be present.

Sarah Fergusson and their two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are expected to join Prince Andrew.

Due to an increase in Omicron cases in the UK, the Queen has already canceled Christmas at Sandringham.

As a result, the monarch will have a more laid-back and low-key Christmas this year.

According to experts, no charades will be played and gift-giving will be limited.

Instead of the usual 30-person celebration the Queen is used to, she is only expected to have 15 family members this year.

THE Queen’s Christmas plans were shattered today when her daughter Princess Anne was forced to isolate, which means she will miss the monarch’s festivities.

Sir Timothy, a retired Royal Navy vice admiral, and the Princess Royal are believed to be isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

However, it is unknown where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend their Christmas holidays.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the Queen will be “disappointed” that Anne will be unable to attend the celebration.

“Princess Anne will be disappointed not to see the Queen at Windsor because her husband, Sir Timothy, has tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted.

“Anne is obedient and resembles the late Prince Philip’s offspring the most, with the same sense of humour and attitude. Hopefully he will recover soon.”

The royal kitchens have revealed their recipe for the “perfect” gingerbread house this year, which is a big part of the Christmas festivities.

Buckingham Palace chefs have put together a step-by-step guide on how to bake and decorate gingerbread from scratch, which has been shared on the royal family’s official Twitter page.

The cooks made a video that includes instructions on how to decorate the house, as well as a time-lapse of the delicate piping techniques used.

There’s even a diagram with…

