The royal family’s hidden titles, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Being a member of the royal family has many advantages, one of which is the ability to use a fancy title.

However, while you may know the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, you may not know Baron Carrickfergus or the Countess of Dumbarton.

We reveal the lesser-known titles of your favorite royals, with up to three extra titles for some members.

Despite the fact that she has officially retired from royal duties, Meghan has managed to retain a number of titles.

After she married her grandson, Prince Harry, in May 2018, the Queen bestowed the title of Duchess of Sussex upon her.

She also inherited the female counterparts of Harry’s titles, including the Scottish title Countess of Dumbarton and the Northern Irish style Baroness Kilkeel, because she married him.

When Harry and Meghan married, he was given the title of Duke of Sussex in addition to his obvious title of Prince.

He is the Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel because Meghan holds the female titles for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

William, like his brother, was born a Prince, but when he married Kate Middleton in April 2011, he received the title of Duke of Cambridge.

William’s title is Earl of Strathearn in Scotland and Baron Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland, just like Harry’s.

Kate received her first title as the Duchess of Cambridge when Prince William inherited his dukedom when they married.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, she is known as Countess Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus, just like William.

Charles has the grand title of Prince of Wales as the heir apparent, but it is just one of his many titles.

Charles inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh after his father died earlier this year.

In addition to Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, and Earl of Chester, his title varies depending on his location.

When Prince Charles becomes King, he will decide who will inherit the title of Prince of Wales, as it is not passed down automatically in the Royal Family.

Princess Beatrice was given the title Princess of York upon her birth, in honor of her father Prince Andrew’s title of Duke of York.

However, when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, she was given a second title because he shared her ancestors.

Because Edoardo is an Italian count, his wife and children will also be heirs…

