‘The Royal Treatment’ and 10 More January 2022 Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch on Netflix

Netflix has a jam-packed slate of original film releases scheduled for January 2022, so mark your calendars and get ready to binge.

Whether you prefer romantic comedies or thrillers, Netflix has something for everyone to start the new year, starting with Four to Dinner, which will be available on January 5.

The Italian rom-com is one of a slew of romantic comedies that debuted at the beginning of the year.

The Royal Treatment will also be available to watch in the middle of the month, and it’s ideal for anyone in need of a romantic pick-me-up after the holidays.

Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) falls in love with salon owner Isabelle (Laura Marano) in this heartwarming film.

The New York stylist is hired to work the prince’s arranged marriage in the film, but as Izzie and Thomas get to know each other, their chemistry appears to get in the way of his wedding — and threatens his title.

The film will also feature an original song called “Dance With You,” written by the former Disney Channel actress and Grey, which will be released on December 31 ahead of the film’s release.

If you prefer crime and suspense stories, Alyssa Milano’s Brazen is perfect for you.

The film, based on the book Brazen Virtue, depicts what happens when mystery writer Grace (Milano) becomes involved in a murder investigation involving her sister.

“I’m overjoyed, Ms.

After some backlash from diehard fans of the book, author Nora Roberts said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly in February that Milano had been cast in the Netflix adaptation of Brazen Virtue.

“To say I was stunned and appalled by some of the comments on my Facebook page about the announcement is an understatement.”

I said my piece, made it public, and I stand by it, as does Ms.

“Italiano.”

“Those who claim they’ll never read my work again because of differing political viewpoints and opinions, or because a talented, experienced actor will play a role, I can only say that’s their choice,” Roberts, 71, added.

Ms.

Milano and I will make it through.”

Kevin James was cast in this role.

