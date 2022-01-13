The ‘Rust’ Armorer has filed a lawsuit against an ammunition supplier, alleging that he mixed dummy and live rounds.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of Rust, has filed a lawsuit against the man who supplied the crew with ammunition, alleging that he mixed live and dummy rounds, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to Reed.

Reed sued Seth Kenney and his Albuquerque-based company, PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC, in a New Mexico court on Wednesday, alleging that Kenney “distributed and sold prop ammunition that posed an unreasonable risk of injury, without warning of the risks that could have been avoided had the risks been disclosed.”

Reed claims Kenney “distributed boxes of ammunition purporting to contain dummy rounds, but which contained a mixture of dummy and live ammunition to the Rust production,” according to the legal documents obtained by ET.

Kenney said “it’s not a possibility” that the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza “came from PDQ or from myself personally” during an appearance on Good Morning America last month.

Reed, on the other hand, claims that she and the rest of the crew “believed the Defendants’ false representation that they provided only dummy ammunition,” and that as a result, “Defendants created a dangerous condition on the movie set, unbeknownst to Hannah Gutierrez Reed, which caused a foreseeable risk of injury to numerous people.”

Hutchins died in October after a prop gun went off on the set of the movie.

At the time, Alec Baldwin was in charge of the firearm, and an investigation into what happened is underway.

Baldwin has since stated on the record that he did not fire the prop gun.

Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also injured in the shooting.

Reed claims in her lawsuit that the props manager “accidentally discharged a weapon on set, firing a blank round at her foot” five days before Hutchins was shot and killed.

According to Reed’s lawsuit, the incident sparked a heated text message exchange with Kenney, who she accuses of attempting to “swap this security incident under the rug.”

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in connection with the fatal incident, in addition to a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone.

